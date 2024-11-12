Liberia hosts 32nd Board of Governors Meeting of Regional Maritime University

- Advertisement -

The 32nd meeting of the Board of Governors of the Regional Maritime University (RMU) concluded in Monrovia with a renewed commitment from the five English-speaking countries of West Africa to empower the next generation of maritime professionals. The gathering brought together representatives from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Gambia, and Cameroon, with discussions centered on the future development and sustainability of the institution, which plays a pivotal role in shaping the region’s maritime sector.

During the closing ceremony, the Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority, Cllr. Neto Lighe, highlighted the importance of continued investment and collaboration among member states. While acknowledging that the journey to elevate RMU to a world-class institution is ongoing, he emphasized that the steps taken today would determine the university’s future trajectory.

“It is critical that every member state continues to invest in RMU’s growth—whether through financial contributions, academic partnerships, or the exchange of ideas,” said Lighe. “As we move forward, let us renew our commitment to building capacity, fostering innovation, and promoting collaboration. These are the pillars that will ensure RMU remains a beacon of maritime education for West and Central Africa.”

- Advertisement -

The five-day meeting underscored the critical role RMU plays in the development of the regional maritime industry. Lighe urged member states to reflect on the university’s strategic importance in national and regional development and called for greater investment in infrastructure, research, and human resource development.

“RMU represents more than just an institution of learning,” Lighe remarked. “It symbolizes the shared vision and collective efforts of our countries to build a robust maritime sector in Africa.”

He also pointed out the rapid evolution of the global maritime industry and the need for RMU to stay ahead of emerging challenges. “We face issues such as infrastructural gaps, shifting global standards in maritime operations, and the growing demand for skilled seafarers,” he explained. “To maintain its position as a leading maritime institution, RMU requires continuous investment not only in infrastructure but in innovation and human resource development.”

- Advertisement -

Lighe reaffirmed Liberia’s commitment to supporting RMU and emphasized the country’s role as a founding member of the institution. “Liberia stands in solidarity with all member states to advance maritime education and regional integration,” he said. “Our investment in RMU is not just about enhancing our own maritime capabilities but contributing to the broader African maritime landscape.”

In recognition of the critical role of leadership in advancing the maritime agenda, Lighe highlighted that RMU has conferred honorary degrees upon Heads of State from member nations. He specifically mentioned that Liberia’s former Vice President, His Excellency Joseph N. Boakai Sr., was awarded an honorary degree during RMU’s 18th Congregation in July 2024.

The Liberia Maritime Authority also reassured RMU of continued support, particularly in the provision of educational materials and assistance with academic programs. “We are committed to empowering the next generation of maritime professionals,” Lighe affirmed. He went on to emphasize the importance of institutions like the Liberia Maritime Training Institute (LMTI) in Marshall County, which plays a key role in preparing Liberian seafarers for the challenges of the global maritime industry.

“Many of our graduates from LMTI have been admitted to RMU, where they are excelling in various maritime disciplines,” Lighe said. “Currently, 23 Liberian students are enrolled at RMU, and their success will contribute not only to Liberia’s maritime sector but to the broader African maritime industry.”

The meeting was also an opportunity for member states to reflect on the progress RMU has made and to outline plans for its continued development. Lighe stressed that the sustainability of RMU requires collective ownership, visionary leadership, and the alignment of goals among all stakeholders.

“As we prepare to close out 2024 and look ahead to the New Year, let us reflect on the strategic role RMU plays in our national and regional development,” he concluded. “Let us commit to the growth of RMU, which in turn will ensure that our maritime sector continues to thrive and support economic development across the region.”

The meeting of the Board of Governors ended with a renewed sense of purpose, as member states agreed to continue their collective efforts to strengthen the institution and to foster greater collaboration in the years to come.