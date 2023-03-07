Bensouda nominated for African Trailblazers award

Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda of the Kanifing Municipal Council has been named among 50 African Trailblazers nominated to receive the Afri50 award, celebrating 50 Africans paving the way in their respective fields. Mayor Bensouda is being nominated for his job in community development.

Afri50 is a new award that will recognise 50 African trailblazers. The inaugural awards night is set to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 1 May 2023. The awards night coincides with Workers Day, a day when workers are celebrated and recognised for their labor towards making the world a better place.

The Afri50 Award nominees also include Senegalese and Bayern Munich football club star Sadio Mane who is recognised for his sporting talent which has won him various accolades and his passion for community development which has seen him build schools, hospitals among several other donations he has made to Senegal.

Another prominent nominee is Senator Dr Rasha Kelej the CEO of Merck Foundation. She has dedicated her time and life towards ending child marriage, empowering the girl child and transforming patient care across the globe.

The award nominees list was compiled by Dashboard Africa Research Institute and a select group of freelance journalists in a manner that ensures a high level of integrity. award winning actress Samela Tyelbooi who plays Ayanda Majola on generations the legacy will be the host for the night.

