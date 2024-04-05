BLIND MAN, 70, IN COURT OVER RAPE OF GIRL, 14

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Bakary Jammeh, a 70-year-old man, resident in Fajikunda in the Kanifing Municipality, appeared before the high court in Banjul presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh on a single charge of rape on Thursday.

The prosecution led by State Counsel Fatou Drammeh called the father of the young girl victim (name withheld) to the stand. He told the court that sometime in January, 2019, he observed the awkward manner in which his daughter used to walk and questioned her but she refused to say anything.

He said he then confronted his wife, the young girl’s mother, and told her that he suspected his daughter had slept with a man. He said his wife disagreed and chided him for making unsubstantiated allegations.

The father said convinced of his belief, he summoned his daughter and threatened to smack her if she refused to tell him the truth.

He said the young girl confessed and said she was raped by the accused.

The witness said he sent for the accused and upon arrival, he confronted him with the allegation and while he denied at first, he eventually admitted having carnal knowledge of the young girl but appealed for forgiveness, saying he would take responsibility.

The matter was adjourned for further hearing. The septuagenarian Mr Jammeh, who is blind, was returned to Mile 2 Central Prison where he has been under detention.