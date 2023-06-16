Bob Keïta Foundation pays for release of 16 prisoners

By Aminata Kuyateh & Fatou Saho

The Bob Keita Foundation has facilitated the release of 16 prisoners from Mile 2 prisons by settling their fines.

Speaking at the release ceremony at the prison yesterday, Mr Keïta himself a former prisoner, explained: “During my detention, I came across prisoners serving three to six years because they failed to pay fines of D10,000 or D25,000. I felt so sorry for that given the undesirable condition of the prison,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

So after his acquittal and discharge, he established a foundation to support the inmates.

“Last Friday, the foundation organised a fundraising event and the funds realised were used to free these inmates,” he reported.

He thanked GACH Global, GRA, GPA and others for backing his initiative.

Fifteen male and one female inmates were released.

One of the released prisoners, Frank Gibson, expressed his delight and gratitude to the foundation for facilitating his release.

“I was charged with theft and fined D3,500 but I could not pay and because of that I was brought to Mile 2 to serve six months. I have already spent three months,” he said.

The foundation has been supporting inmates with medications, foodstuffs, eye care services and the professional development of nurses and medical personnel in the prison.

Manding Saidykhan, principal secretary at the Ministry for the Interior, lauded the work of the foundation and said since he was freed from wrongful imprisonment, Mr Keïta has been looking after the welfare of the inmates.