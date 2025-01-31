Brikama dominates youth league

- Advertisement -

Brikama United Football Club continued its winning run in the ongoing Afriskaut- Gambia Youth League with a 2-0 victory over Medina United at the National Technical Training Centre (NTTC) in Yundum yesterday,

The Sateyba Boys scored two first half goals to record their second victory in as many matches while Medina United’s struggling start n the competition continued.

Meanwhile, Week Four matches will commence on Friday, with Fortune Football Club taking on RS Tallinding FC at 9am while Fajikunda United FA entertains Serekunda United FC in the late game.

On Saturday, LK City FA will lock horns with Bosto Stars FA in the early kickoff, as Greater Tomorrow takes on Hawks FC at 11 am.

On Sunday, Balimaya FA will take on Serekunda FC to cap off the week while the rescheduled Week Three match between Team Rhino and Samger FC will be played at 11am.