Côte d’Ivoire to host Gambia v Kenya World Cup match 

By Lamin Cham

The 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Africa resume with participating teams billed to play two matches within a week, from 17th to 24th March 2025.

The Gambia in Group F will play host to Kenya, and then play away to Côte d’Ivoire. However, with the Independence Stadium not expected to be approved before March 17, the match against Kenya will now be played in Abidjan, the same place where the Scorpions will play The Elephants on March 24.

A source told The Standard that the decision to take the home match to Abidjan (and not Morocco) will help reduce travel and other logistical costs since the Scorpions will have to go to Abidjan anyway for the away match.

“It makes sense for the team to play Kenya and stay in the same city for the away match against Côte d’Ivoire

a few days later,” our source said.

Following a huge disappointment last year when a Caf inspection team maintained the ban on the Independence Stadium on account of unsatisfactory state of its pitch, Gambians were hoping that the national team will finally play at home in March after more than five years of waiting. However, our source has confirmed that no official Caf inspection trip has been planned between now and March, compelling The Gambia to find an alternative venue.