Trust Bank wins ‘Best Corporate Social Responsibility Award’ in West Africa

By Lamin Cham

Trust Bank, The Gambia was on Saturday decorated with the “Best Bank in West Africa for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Award” at the maiden annual West Africa Bankers’ Association (WABA) Award Night, held in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The accolade was received by Njilan Senghore, managing director of Trust Bank, The Gambia.

This year’s awards event attracted dignitaries, including representatives from the Ministry of Finance in Sierra Leone, central bank governors from the region, regional banking institutions and associations, MDs and CEOs of banks in Sierra Leone, high profile guests and a large press contingent.

The award recognises Trust Bank’s excellent customer service and commitment to not only generating profit but also transforming lives through impactful CSR initiatives.

The bank says it prioritises CSR as a duty, because of its awareness of the positive effects CSR activities can have on individuals, society, and the environment.

“Trust Bank integrates core focus areas such as health, education, sport, and environmental concerns into its daily operations and relationships. We are very excited to have received this award as the best bank in CSR,” gushed MD Njilan Senghore.

She said the recognition reflects the significant contributions the bank has made toward transforming society and demonstrates its vision to be the leading bank in The Gambia.

She added that through its CSR policy, Trust Bank has focused on enhancing societal well being by prioritising people at the core of its mission.

“We thank all our customers and partners alike for your unflinching support leading this prestigious award. We are Trust Bank and so remain trusted”, a statement from the bank said yesterday.

Background

Trust Bank was incorporated on 3rd July 1997, to take over the business of Meridien BIAO Bank, Gambia and commenced operations on October 1 of the same year.

The bank engages in commercial, corporate, and international banking services with its ownership diverse structure. The bank made history by becoming the first cross-border listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange in November 2002. Over the past 14 years, it has been recognised and received awards multiple times by local and international organisations and individuals.

The West African Bank Association (WABA) is a regional association that unites primary banks, development banks, credit institutions, and professional banking organisations across West Africa. The association represents the banking and financial sector to various stakeholders, including states, Ecowas Commission, central banks, consular chambers, professional organisations, national and international institutions. Its mission includes promoting member interests, enhancing banking practices to international standards, showcasing the economy and financial sector of Ecowas, and facilitating cross-border banking transactions to foster intra-regional trade and economic integration.