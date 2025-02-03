Court tells fishing company manager to pay $10,000 to sailors

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the Banjul High Court has upheld the sentence imposed on Ousman Manneh, manager of the Taiwanese Taitek Company by the Banjul Magistrates’ Court.

The lower court convicted and sentenced Manneh for theft. Dissatisfied, he appealed.

In passing judgement, Justice Jaiteh stated that the appellant was the manager of the Taitek Banjul office designated with recruiting crewmen or sailors to engage in fishing on the high seas.

He revealed that the complainants – Abdoulie Jarjue, Morro Jammeh, Alieu Jallow and Nfamara Banda were employed to work for the company and that it was part of Mr Manneh’s remit to pay them from monies sent to his Standard Chartered Bank account by the employers in Taiwan.

However, the four men reported to the police that Manneh had not paid them their dues from 2017 to 2019.

The judge revealed that the court “firmly believes” that Manneh was guilty of theft and that the prosecution evidence indicated that he committed the offence.

He said the salaries were sent and Manneh failed to pay and therefore upheld the decision of the magistrates’ court and dismissed Manneh’s appeal.

The court therefore ordered Manneh to pay a fine of D100,000, in default to serve two years imprisonment and ordered him to pay US$10,000 to each of the complainants.