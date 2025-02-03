Minister says 2025 salary increment to curb civil service attrition rate

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Darboe

Communication Officer, MoPS

The minister of Public Service (MoPS), has reiterated that this year’s aggregate salary increment by government is to curb attrition rate within the civil service.

It is also as a result of gross disparity of salaries and allowances between the mainstream civil service and the subvented agencies and independent institutions.

- Advertisement -

Minister Baboucarr Bouy delivered this statement during a Mansa Kunda Ministerial Town Hall meeting held on Friday at the Jawara convention centre in Bijilo.

Minister Bouy explained: “Aggregate salary has been increased by 30%, transport and residential allowances have been increased by 100% and 105% respectively. As part of efforts to rationalise and standardise pay in the civil service, comparative pay analysis has been conducted across the public service and pay scale options developed. In 2023, 30% salary increment was approved. This attrition poses serious challenge to develop and sustain the needed capacities for ministries and departments as the sector witnessed in the last two years, the loss of over 200 civil servants to the parastatals and the private sector.”

He said together with the training scheme, the salary increase will help retain professional personnel within the civil service.

- Advertisement -

Permanent Secretary Pateh Jah gave the run down percentage of basic salary increment for each grade as follows: Grade (1) 75 percent, Grade (2) 67 percent, Grade (3) 59 percent, Grade (4) 49 percent, Grade (5) 39 percent, Grade (6) 32 percent, Grade (7) 29 percent, Grade (8) 25 percent, Grade (9) 23 percent, Grade (10) 21 percent, Grade (11) 21 percent and Grade (12) 22 percent.

During the interface with the public, MoPS senior officials discussed issues concerning their sector’s programmes. The forum was attended by cabinet ministers, government officials, media personnel and members of the community.

Information minister Dr Ismaila Ceesay chaired the ceremony assisted by the GRTS deputy head Modou Joof.