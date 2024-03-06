33.2 C
City of Banjul
British High Commissioner meets Darboe

488
image 34

By Omar Bah

The British High Commissioner Harriet King has Monday paid a courtesy call on main opposition United Democratic Party leader Ousainu Darboe.

The High Commissioner and delegation were received by Mr Darboe, assisted by Lamin Manneh, deputy secretary for external affairs and the diaspora, and Almami Taal, the spokesperson.

The two parties discussed a host of issues ranging from the draft constitution, the FGM bill currently before the National Assembly, the political situation of the country, the upcoming 2026 presidential election and other issues of mutual interest.

At the end of the discussions, High Commissioner King and Mr Darboe agreed to meet regularly to exchange views on matters high on the agenda of the two parties. The meeting that lasted for an hour was held at Darboe’s Pipeline office.

