British International School Gambia achieves COBIS member school status

The British International School Gambia (BISG) has made history by becoming The Gambia’s first school to attain COBIS Member School (Compliance) status, marking a significant milestone in the country’s educational landscape.

Established in 2022 with the motto “Primus Inter Pares” (First Among Equals), BISG has been committed to delivering high-quality British international education. This commitment was recently recognized during a compliance visit by the Council of British International Schools (COBIS), where BISG not only met all but exceeded some of the set international standards.

The achievement of COBIS Member School (Compliance) status is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire BISG community, including students, staff, and parents. It signifies global recognition for the school’s unwavering commitment to educational excellence.

By attaining this prestigious status, BISG joins the ranks of elite British International Schools worldwide, further reinforcing its mission to nurture and empower the next generation of global citizens.

This accomplishment not only celebrates BISG’s success but also elevates The Gambia to the esteemed position of being the second country in the entire West African subregion to boast a COBIS compliance school.

As BISG celebrates this remarkable achievement, they extend heartfelt gratitude to all supporters for their continued commitment to the school’s vision of educational excellence.