BST Galaxy president praises team for promotion

The founder and president of newly promoted BST Galaxy Baboucar Steve Trawalley has praised his players and officials for gaining promotion to the first division.

BST secured automatic promotion after finishing second in the second division league.

Writing on the club’s official Facebook page, the Gambian international who bought the club last year said promotion was achieved through the talent and the values of a squad of exceptional players and a great staff.

“Through hard work, togetherness and a winning spirit, you all have written your names into the club’s history books. You’ve manifested great value of teamwork, respected your opponents, competed fairly and above all, you all never gave up during the difficult times of the season,” Steve told his players and officials.

He however called for more hard work “to ensure the destiny of this great club remains in our hands and to continue making history together.”