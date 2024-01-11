Business tycoon hails Jangjangbureh bicentenary as success

- Advertisement -

The CEO of GACH Global, Abubakary Jawara, has hailed the just concluded Jangjangbureh bicentenary as a great success, especially for Gambian businesses.

The four-day event featured a symposium with eloquent speakers who made riveting presentations on the history of slavery and related things. The organisers made sure there were plenty of artistic displays and cultural performances by dozens of artists and groups, while tourist attractions on the island, such as the Methodist Church, believed to be the oldest church in Africa, were visited and featured as key elements of the history of the town.

The event, packaged by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, featured a symposium that gave an insight into what slavery was, what Jangjangbureh is, what Gambia is, and Africa at large. There was also a Senegambia trade fair to help the business community and companies showcase what they can sell, as well as a display of cultural talents and artistic know-how.

“It avails me a perfect opportunity to promote my products and showcase them to the president and his cabinet ministers who were at Jangjangbureh. It means a lot to me, and I want to thank the Ministry of Tourism for the exposure. This is what Gambia needs,” Jawara said.

Mr Jawara said he also took advantage of the event to connect with different people.

“I want to urge the government to continue organising events like this to help connect people more. I also want to urge the Gambian people to continue supporting Gambian-owned businesses because the government cannot do it alone,” he said. Jawara said GACH Global is committed to continuing to support everything Gambian.

“This is why the majority of those who work at GACH are Gambians, and we are planning to employ more Gambians in the spirit of helping the government reduce the rate of unemployment in The Gambia,” he said.

He said his tomato products have been recommended by many as the best among the rest.

“I believe the Gambian people should value and respect what is Gambian. It is very important because, without it, other countries will not respect us. You cannot have all products coming from outside, and you expect people to respect that, so GACH and other Gambian-owned companies want to bridge that gap to place The Gambia on the world map,” he said.

Jawara said communities are more likely to prosper when local businesses are doing well.

“This is because they provide jobs, generate tax revenue, and support other local businesses. When local businesses succeed, everyone in the community benefits. That’s why it’s important to support them,” he added.