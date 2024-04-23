Businessman arraigned for theft, economic crime with Covid-19 funds

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Alagie Kebbe, a business tycoon, was yesterday arraigned before the High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh on four counts of economic crime, theft, obtaining goods by false pretense and cheating.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all four counts.

On the first count, Alagie Kebbe is alleged to have between 2020 and 2021 refused to supply to the government 41,404 bags of 50kg rice, being outstanding balance of the 58,500 bags paid for by 39 vendors, financed by the government of the Gambia.

On the second count, the prosecution alleged that Alagie Kebbe stole forty-one thousand four hundred and four bags of 50kg rice belonging to the government of the Gambia.

On count three, the prosecution alleged that Alagie Kebbe with false pretence and intent to defraud, obtained the sum of D64,080.000 from 39 vendors under the pretext that he has 58,500 bags of 50kg rice and will supply same to the government of the Gambia.

The last count alleged that Alagie Kebbe by means of fraudulent trick induced the government of the Gambia to make payment of D64.080.000 to 39 vendors under the pretext that the said 39 vendors had purchased and stored 58,500 bags of 50kg of rice for collection by the government of the Gambia.

The prosecution led by DPP, A.M.Yusuf was asked to regularise information on the witness list having discovered that one witness, Bakary Drammeh was not listed.

Hearing continues.