Busura community gets referral ambulance

By Bruce Asemota

Busura, a Community in Kombo Central, West Coast Region has received a Referral Ambulance from Riders for Health to assist the residents of Busura and its surrounding villages of Penyem, Marakisa and Jalanbantang in strengthening health delivery.

DPS,Ministry of Health, Karamba Keita who deputized for the Health Minister, Ahmadou Samateh in handing over the vehicle to the Busura Community through the Alkalo, Alieu Faye advised those charged with the responsibility of using the vehicle to take proper care of it.

He thanked the Board of Directors and management of Riders for Health (RFH) for gesture for complimenting government efforts.

Deputy Ambassador of the Gambia to South Africa, Buba Ayi Sanneh, who deputized for the governor of West Coast Region, Ousman Bojang, hailed Busura community for getting the Ambulance noting that so many Communities across the country are dying to get such an Ambulance vehicle but to no avail.

He thanked Busura Youth Task force Association (BYTFA) and the Village Development Committee (VDC) for the numerous development projects carried out in the village and urged them to continue their good works.

However, many speakers including, representatives from RFH, women groups, the Alkalo, Alieu Faye, Lutta Jatta, VDC chairman, ward councilor Seedy Nyassi.

Certificates of Appreciation was presented to the governor of West Coast Region, Ousman Bojang, Buba Ayi Sanneh, deputy Ambassador to South Africa, Ousman Yarboe, chairman, Board of Directors of Riders for Health (RFH) and other dignitaries and women groups.

Mobile phones were also given to some health personnel and drivers as contact persons from Busura community and the surrounding villages.

It could be recalled that the Busura Youths Task Force Association held its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the 31st December, 2022 which was followed by the presentation of Community Referral Ambulance.