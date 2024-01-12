CA congratulates Barrow on peace award

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Citizens’ Alliance (CA), under the leadership of Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, extends its heartiest congratulations to His Excellency President Adama Barrow on winning the prestigious African Peace Award. This, without a doubt, is in recognition of President Barrow’s giant strides in safeguarding, nurturing and promoting peace.

While we seize this opportunity to encourage President Barrow to continue championing peace and peaceful co-existence, we equally challenge all Gambians and non-Gambians alike to cherish and jealously protect the peace we are known for. Peace is the surest bedrock on which sustainable development can be anchored.