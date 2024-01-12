28.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, January 12, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

CA congratulates Barrow on peace award

159
- Advertisement -

Press release

The Citizens’ Alliance (CA), under the leadership of Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, extends its heartiest congratulations to His Excellency President Adama Barrow on winning the prestigious African Peace Award. This, without a doubt, is in recognition of President Barrow’s giant strides in safeguarding, nurturing and promoting peace.

While we seize this opportunity to encourage President Barrow to continue championing peace and peaceful co-existence, we equally challenge all Gambians and non-Gambians alike to cherish and jealously protect the peace we are known for. Peace is the surest bedrock on which sustainable development can be anchored.

Previous article
Second rape victim testifies against Sonko in Swiss trial
Next article
Court admonishes sacked policeman for not wanting to leave job
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions