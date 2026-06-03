Cabinet reshuffle: The 5 big winners of the new government

- Advertisement -

The Senegalese political landscape has just been completely shaken up, with the Pastef party’s decision not to be included in the new government formed by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and his Prime Minister, El Aminou Lo. A major absence, but one that will benefit others. Some have indeed been promoted to more strategic ministries, while others have seen their portfolios strengthened. Here are the big winners of the new government.

Abdourahmane Diouf, Minister of Energy and Petroleum

First Minister of Higher Education, then Minister of the Environment, Diomaye Faye’s ally has been entrusted with Senegal’s “new wealth”. Diouf has landed at the highly strategic Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, at a time of significant hydrocarbon production and marketing. Managed by the “Pastefians” since Diomaye Faye came to power, this ministry has been given to an ally of the “Diomaye for President” coalition, who will have the weighty task of managing the country’s oil and energy policy and direction.

Cheikh Diba, Minister of Economy, Finance, and Planning

Despite being criticised and accused by some, Cheikh Diba retains Diomaye Faye’s confidence. Moreover, instead of the Ministry of Finance, which he previously held, the head of state has strengthened his position by adding the Ministry of Economy and Planning to his portfolio. A minister under Ousmane Sonko, he becomes a “super-minister” under El Aminou Lo.

- Advertisement -

Mouhamadou Makhtar Cissé, Minister of the Interior and Public Security

Who would have thought, after the 2024 presidential election, that a minister and Chief of Staff to Macky Sall would have been appointed minister in Diomaye Faye’s government? No one! Yet, that is precisely what happened. Mouhamadou Makhtar Cissé has just been appointed Minister of the Interior and Public Security, a position he held just days before the 2024 presidential election. A return as unexpected as it is symbolic.

Boubacar Camara, Minister of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation

As Secretary General of the Presidency, Boubacar Camara is moving up the ranks. He is leaving the inner sanctum of the Presidential Palace for an office with a stack of files. The 67-year-old politician inherits the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation, a department with one of the largest budgets in the government. While he now holds a key position, Boubacar Camara will nonetheless be one of the most exposed ministers, leading a volatile department constantly teetering on the brink of collapse due to recurring student strikes.

Moussa Sarr, Minister of Justice

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, like Ousmane Sonko, had made justice a key priority for their respective administrations. Two years later, progress is questionable. Following the withdrawal of the Pastef party from this new government, the head of state has entrusted Moussa Sarr with the task of revitalising the justice system, whose modernisation and strengthening are its main challenges. A lawyer at the Dakar bar, Sarr will have the opportunity to draw upon his experience with the Senegalese justice system.

- Advertisement -

Seneweb