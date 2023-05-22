CepRass says ‘vindicated’

By Alagie Manneh

CepRass, the research organisation that predicted the outcome of the mayoral and chairmanship elections, have said that the election results released Sunday has validated its work.

In a statement, the pollster said its opinion polls have “provided valuable insights into the preferences, perceptions, and concerns of potential voters, and ultimately proved to be a highly reliable indicator of the electoral outcome”.

“With a track record of predicting the election results with nearly 100 percent accuracy, CepRass has established itself as a trusted authority in gauging public opinion,” the statement said.

It added: “The vindication of the opinion polls conducted by CepRass is a testament to the organisation’s meticulous research methodology and commitment to capturing the diverse voices and perspectives of the electorate. The survey encompassed a balanced representation of gender, age groups, and ethnic backgrounds, ensuring a comprehensive and accurate reflection of the voting population.”

It stated its accurate identification of likely winners in different local government areas as one of its notable achievements of the opinion poll. “The poll correctly highlighted Talib Bensouda, the UDP candidate, as the likely winner in Kanifing and predicted UDP candidates in Banjul, West Coast Region and Lower River Region as frontrunners. Additionally, the poll recognised the strong support for candidates from the NPP in various regions such as Basse, Janjangbureh, Kuntaur and Kerewan. By accurately gauging the perceptions of potential voters, CepRass provided invaluable insights into the likely outcome of the elections.”

The statement said the opinion poll has shed light on key issues influencing the electorate’s decisions.

“Road construction emerged as the most important issue for voters, followed by food availability, waste collection, and community markets. The poll’s identification of these critical issues helped candidates and parties tailor their campaigns to address the concerns of the electorate effectively. By understanding and addressing the priorities of the voters, candidates were better equipped to engage with the electorate and present their plans and solutions.”