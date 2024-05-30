CG Darboe wins WHO award

- Advertisement -

The Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority, Yankuba Darboe, is the recipient of the prestigious World Health Organisation World No Tobacco Day Award. The recognition underscores the vital role GRA plays in promoting public health through stringent tobacco control policies and enforcement. Selected among notable global recipients, Mr Darboe’s strategic leadership and innovative approaches have significantly reduced tobacco consumption and fostered a healthier environment.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Mr Darboe for this remarkable achievement and proud moment for the GRA team. This award reinforces our dedication to a tobacco-free society and achieving greater public health milestones, ensuring a healthier future for all Gambians,” the GRA Management said in a statement celebrating the prestigious award.

Several other individuals in Africa and around were also awarded for their role in curbing tobacco usage.

The WHO award will be third award Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe will receive in the span of six months. He was awarded the Gambian of The Year by The Standard Newspaper in December, Person of The Year by Fatu Camara’s Heroes Award and now the WHO award.

When contacted for comments, CG Darboe said: “Well, I am happy to receive this award, which is international recognition. It indicates that the work we are doing in the Gambia is well appreciated by our development partners. This award is also dedicated to my hard-working and professional staff and the entire government for the support they are giving to GRA. The success of GRA depends on the support we get from the government and the general public. Therefore, we want to thank everyone for the good relationship we are maintaining with them,” CG said.