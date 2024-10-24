Change in Senegal’s political culture

- Advertisement -

A significant and transformative paradigm shift is currently unfolding within Senegal’s political culture, marking a notable change that reflects the aspirations and desires of its citizens. This shift is characterised by the emergence of a new generation of leaders who are deeply committed to their mission of instituting good governance that is not only accountable to the populace but also aligned with the needs and expectations of the people. Central to this government’s guiding principles is a strict policy advocating for zero tolerance towards corruption and malpractice, thereby prioritising integrity in public office. The newly formed government enjoys robust support from the youth, illustrating a united front as they rally behind progressive ideals and reforms. The long-term vision of this administration centers on strategically placing the country on a sustainable path toward industrialisation, which is anticipated to open up new avenues for economic growth. This focus on industrialisation is crucial, as it aims to create numerous job opportunities for the Senegalese population, especially for the vibrant youth demographic, thereby enabling them to build prosperous futures and contribute positively to the nation’s development.

Abdou Sahra Janha

Open letter to Biden over Trump’s Cuba policy

New York, October 22, 2024 – A letter addressed to President Biden has been published on Tuesday in the New York Times, urging him to reverse Trump’s harsh policy towards Cuba during his last 90 days in office, while Cuba simultaneously experiences a severe energy crisis and a hurricane.

Despite calls to return to President Obama’s normalisation efforts, Biden has maintained Trump’s strict measures, which include 243 additional sanctions and the designation of Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism. These policies have inflicted more than $164 billion in damages on Cuba over the past six decades, with more than $5 billion in losses reported in the last year alone (March 2023-February 2024).

The current nationwide blackout in Cuba, blamed on restrictions on fuel and spare parts purchases resulting from US sanctions, makes the situation for the Cuban people even more dire – the letter stresses that this policy harms the Cuban people, not just the government.

The letter states: “With only 90 days remaining in your term, you can lift these harmful measures. Removing the terrorism designation would allow Cuba to restore its electrical grid and address critical shortages of food and medicine. This blackout underscores the American legacy of suffering in Cuba.

It is not too late to change this reality with a simple signature. Let Cuba Live.”

The letter’s demand is supported by a growing chorus of international leaders and consistent UN General Assembly resolutions calling for removing the State Sponsor of Terrorism designation and for an end to the US embargo on Cuba.

The UN is scheduled to hold its annual vote on the resolution to lift the embargo next week.