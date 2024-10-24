Dogs without leashes

- Advertisement -

It is becoming very common to see people walking their dogs without any leash at the beach side. These dogs sometimes frighten people, especially children, while they walk around the beach to get some air or just to relax. This can be scary particularly for a young person who is not used to being around dogs.

There have been a series of reports where dogs bite people who end up needing medical attention. This is something that can be very traumatising for victims. One never knows the level of suffering that a person goes through because they have been bitten or frightened by a dog.

It has been observed that most often than not, it is not stray dogs that bite people as most of those are generally harmless. It is the pet dogs or guard dogs that usually bite people and that is something that can be avoided. The pet dogs or guard dogs usually have owners who take care of them and can therefore be controlled.

It is plausible to put in some rules to say that no one should bring a dog without a leash for a walk at the beach side. This will mean that anyone who wishes to walk their dog at the beach must do so while the dog is on a leash which they will hold so that it will not bite or frighten passersby.

The Gambia Police Force can – and should – implement this and make sure that whoever is found walking their dog without a leash is caution and on repeat, be arrested. This move will result in all dog walkers holding the leashes of their dogs and thus make the streets and beaches safer for everyone.

When people go out, whether in the streets, or at the beach, they should be able to feel safe and not worry about being attacked by a dog at any time. The Gambia Police Force is hereby called upon to make and implement these rules strictly for a safer environment for all.