Chief Justice presides over enrolment of 5 new lawyers into Gambia Bar

- Advertisement -

BANJUL, The Gambia – On 6th August 2024, the Chairman of the General Legal Counsel, the Hon. Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow, presided over the enrolment of five distinguished lawyers (Aisha Jammeh, Massar Sarr, Ebrima Saho, Omar Jatta and Abdoulie Sanneh) into The Gambia Bar. The ceremony, held at the High Court Complex, marked a significant milestone in the legal careers of the new enrollees.

In his address, the Hon. Chief Justice underscored the importance of exercising honesty, dedication, and integrity within the legal profession. He urged the newly enrolled lawyers to uphold these values diligently in their professional conduct, emphasizing that their actions would reflect not only on themselves but also on the broader legal community and the justice system as a whole.

“The legal profession demands the highest standards of integrity and dedication,” stated Chief Justice Jallow. “As you embark on this journey, remember that your commitment to honesty and ethical practice will be the foundation of your success and the trust that society places in our legal system.”

- Advertisement -

Echoing the Chief Justice’s sentiments, the President of The Gambia Bar Association, Senior Counsel Nenneh M. C. Cham also addressed the new lawyers, offering similar advice and encouragement. The President highlighted the crucial role that lawyers play in safeguarding justice and upholding the rule of law, reminding them that their responsibilities extend beyond the courtroom to the wider community.

The ceremony was attended by esteemed members of the General Legal Counsel and relatives of the enrolling lawyers, who witnessed this momentous occasion.

The General Legal Counsel and The Gambia Bar Association extend their heartfelt congratulations to the newly enrolled lawyers and wish them success as they begin their legal careers.