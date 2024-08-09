Medication safety priority for Barrow administration

- Advertisement -

His Excellency President Adama Barrow Wednesday received at the Statehouse, delegates from the Pharmacy Association of The Gambia, the Medicine Control Agency (MCA), and the Ministry of Health. The meeting focused on the challenges that the Pharmacy Association of The Gambia is facing due to MCA regulations for the importation of medicines in The Gambia.

The Medicines Control Agency (MCA) has introduced strict guidelines for the import of medicines into the country, in response to the discovery of Acute Kidney Injury cases that resulted in the deaths of several children in The Gambia. The regulations stipulate that all imported medicines must be labelled in English, with the manufacturer’s name and address displayed on the package. Additionally, all medical packages should bear registration numbers assigned by the MCA, and importers are required to provide samples for testing before importation.

The President welcomed the pharmaceutical team to the State House for the first time and advised them to practice their profession in good faith. He further stated that the regulations introduced were a result of an unfortunate incident, and his administration would ensure that such incidents do not occur again. “The status quo cannot be the same and it has changed for good,” he stressed.

- Advertisement -

On her part, Mariama Sima, the Director of Drug Evaluation at MCA, emphasised the importance of compliance with regulations. “We have the ability to recall medicines and track down manufacturers in the event of quality issues,” she stated. She added It is also paramount for patients to read and understand before taking any medication.

The Pharmacy Association has proposed translating medicine packages not written in English and using stickers to label them. However, Health Minister Dr Lamin Samateh expressed concerns that this approach could create discrepancies between importers and manufacturers in the future. He suggested that the organisation should engage with their stakeholders to consider being more flexible in labelling their packages, seek their support in the process, and adhere to the regulations.

The PRO of the Association, Mahawa Njie, thanked the President for listening to their concerns and appealed for the government’s intervention. He stated that the reforms made by MCA are hindering the importation of drugs in the country, leading to a shortage of medicines and an increase in medicine prices.

- Advertisement -

In response, President Barrow said that the shortage of medicines should not justify pharmacies increasing their prices. He added that the government has a social contract to ensure the country’s best interests. He further advised the stakeholders to work together to ensure citizens’ safety by providing safe, affordable, and accessible medicines.