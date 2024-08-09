Tangara chairs talks on Israeli crimes against Palestine, infringement on Iran

- Advertisement -

Press release

SDKJ-ICC, Bijilo, 8th August 2024- The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Gambians Abroad, H.E Dr. Mamadou Tangara chaired the recently concluded Open-Ended Extraordinary Meeting of the Executive Committee at the Level of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The meeting, which was held at the OIC Headquarters in Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was convened to discuss the ongoing crimes by Israel against the Palestinian People and its infringement on the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking as Chairman of the 15th Session of the Islamic Summit, H.E Dr. Tangara urged the meeting to proceed with a clear focus on shared goals of peace, justice, and the restoration of dignity to all those affected by the conflict.

- Advertisement -

“The catastrophe in Gaza calls for an urgent and coordinated international response to alleviate human suffering, protect human rights, and foster a durable peace that addresses the root causes of the conflict. It is crucial for the global community to come together to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those in need and to work towards a sustainable political solution that promotes peace and security for all people in the region.”

Minister Tangara also extended condolences on behalf of H.E. President Adama Barrow to the family of the former Palestinian Prime Minister Sheikh Ismail Haniyeh and the Palestinian People.

The Secretary General of the OIC, H.E Hissein Brahim Taha, condemned the war crimes and genocide committed by Israel and the assassination of former Palestinian Prime Minister, Mr. Ismail Haniyeh. He called on the United Nations to assume its responsibilities and compel Israel to respect international law and stop its aggression.

- Advertisement -

The meeting concluded with the adoption of a Final Communique.