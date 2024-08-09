Issa Hayatou dies at 77

- Advertisement -

A right-hand man of Mr Hayatou during his tenure as CAF president confirmed the demise of the longest-serving African football leader.

Apparently, he passed away on Thursday in Paris, reported Cameroon Concord.

Hayatou served as the President of CAF from 1988 until March 2017, when he was replaced by Malagasy, Ahmad Ahmad.

- Advertisement -

He also held the position of interim President of FIFA from October 2015 to February 2016, following the suspension of Sepp Blatter.

He superintended the FIFA elections that brought into office current leader, Gianni Infantino.

“We have lost a remarkable leader, a man who devoted his life to the advancement of football in Africa,” a CAF spokesperson remarked as quoted by Cameroon concord.

- Advertisement -

“His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to further develop the sport on the continent.”