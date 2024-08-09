Trade ministry clarifies Ghana trip

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Trade has reacted to a story reported by The Standard on a trip to Ghana’s fair wage and salaries management commission.

The Standard reported that the visit came at a time where there is public outrage about disparity between the wages of the executive and the legislature and the starvation wages of most civils servants.

In their rebuttal, the Ministry said:

“We have noted with concern a recent article published by The Standard Newspaper, which inaccurately reported that a Gambian team led by the Permanent Secretary from the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, Mr. Lamin Dampha visited Ghana’s Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to tackle the severe wage disparity in The Gambia, where top officials earn high salaries while most civil servants received starvation wages.

We wish to correct this misinformation and provide accurate details regarding the visit.

The visit by the officials of the Trade Ministry to Ghana was a study tour focused on learning from Ghana’s successful public employment programmes, employment tracking and management of labour relations to help improve employment in the country.

The primary objective was to gain insight and best practices to enhance employment strategies and programmes within the country.

This tour was part of our broader efforts to improve employment opportunities and overall employment landscape in our country.

We encourage the public and media to rely on verified sources for accurate information and to contact the Trade Ministry directly for any further verification.”

Editor’s note: We never reported that the ministry is going to study how to solve that as erroneously indicated in the statement from the ministry on the matter. Go back to our story and tell us where we said you went to Ghana to solve the disparity in wages in The Gambia. We only said your visit came at a time when there is an outcry in The Gambia about disparity in wages.