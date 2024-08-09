Rawda splinter group leaders claim legitimacy

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

A faction of the Rawdatul Majaalis movement that announced they have elected a new president yesterday told a press conference that their actions are backed by the constitution of the movement.

Their actions have been condemned as illegal by the incumbent executive led by Sheriff Nano Hydara who said any change of leadership should be done at a general assembly.

A planned AGM was abandoned due to deep differences among members.

Addressing the media in Brikama, Foday Mahmud Touray, claiming to be the secretary general of the association, explained that the constitution of Rawda states that if there is an unresolvable dispute among members, the co-founders can intervene to resolve it.

”And that is exactly what happened here. As you can see, we could not hold congress under one roof because the differences are so deep that it could lead to violence. So out of the 33 co-founders who are here decided to resolve the matter by conducting a vote among them for a new leadership. A total of 17 co -founders initially voted for Bamin Jaiteh while 11 did not vote. However, two people from that 11 later pledged allegiance to Bamin Jaiteh, giving him a total of 19 votes,” Mr Touray said.

The faction’s leader Alhaji Bamin Jaiteh said he would serve the interest of all members and would work to reconcile the association

“I even advised my family members not to respond to anybody who insulted even myself, “he said.

The faction then unveiled its entire leadership as follows: Bamin Jaiteh -President, Abubacar Jabbi -Vice President, Foday Mahmud Touray- Secretary General, Muhammed Saloum Gassama- Deputy Secretary General, Muhammed Lamin Fadera- Education Secretary, Muhammed Foday Jabbi-Deputy Education Secretary, Yahya Saidy Spokesperson, Mutada Touray- Deputy Spokesperson, Abubacar Jaiteh- Treasurer, Lasso Conteh- Deputy Treasurer and Jerreh Darboe- Auditor.

According to the PRO, the remaining positions will be announced during the inauguration of President Bamin Jaiteh.

There has been no immediate comment from the supposedly replaced executive which has dismissed the move by the splinter group as unconstitutional.