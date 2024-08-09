Gambia hosts Africa conference on ports and logistics

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Ports Authority will host the 32nd edition of Intermodal Africa, the largest annual Ports and Logistics Exhibition and Conference in Africa.

Officially endorsed by the Port Management Association of Eastern and Southern Africa (PMAESA), this prestigious event will take place from Tuesday, November 26, 2024, to Thursday, November 28, 2024, at the Kairaba Beach Hotel.

The conference will comprise two days of esteemed transportation and logistics experts discussing pertinent issues and obstacles in both global and regional trade and investment.

The event will attract 350 high-ranking government officials, industry leaders, scholars, and senior executives, including harbour masters, harbour and port engineers, maintenance supervisors, and procurement decision-makers.

The organisers anticipate the participation of prominent entities in the shipping, cargo management, import/export, freight forwarding, logistics, port operations, railway management, and port equipment and services sectors from countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

The conference presents a commercial opportunity for 50 exhibitors and brands to network with the delegates at this major annual international maritime transport exhibition and conference trade event for Africa.

“We encourage you to reserve your first choice of exhibition stand package and register your conference delegation to attend the concurrent three-day event program. We look forward to welcoming you to the 32nd Intermodal Africa Exhibition and Conference in Banjul, The Gambia,” a statement from Africa Logistics read.