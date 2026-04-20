Chinese Embassy hails relations with Banjul

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By Omar Bah

Ten years after The Gambia and the People’s Republic of China restored diplomatic relations, Beijing’s medical team returned to the town where bilateral health cooperation began, launching a large-scale free medical outreach that officials on both sides call a symbol of “sincerity, real results, affinity and good faith.”

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Economic and Commercial Counsellor Zhan Tong of the Chinese Embassy in Banjul reaffirmed China’s Africa policy principles and pledging to deepen health cooperation, expand collaboration areas, and improve quality.

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“Taking this free medical outreach as a bond, we hope China-Gambia friendship will grow deeper through mutual assistance in people’s livelihoods,” he said. “May China-Gambia friendship last forever.”

For Banjul, the 10-year mark is proof that restored ties have produced tangible outcomes in a sector where needs are acute and public demand is high.

For Beijing, Bansang offers a narrative of continuity: a partnership that began in the 1980s, survived a two-decade diplomatic break, and returned stronger after 2016.

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Zhan described Bansang as “the birthplace of China-Gambia medical cooperation” and said the team’s return carried “special and far-reaching significance” at this 10-year milestone.

“It is with immense joy and profound emotion that we gather today in Bansang,” Zhan said.

“The return of the Chinese medical team to carry out free medical services is not only a warm homecoming after years apart, but also a sincere tribute to the course of China-Gambia health cooperation.”

The Gambia severed ties with Beijing in 1995 and recognised Taipei until March 2016, when Banjul restored diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China. Since then, health has been the most visible pillar of the renewed partnership.

Zhan called the past decade one of “in-depth development and fruitful achievements,” anchored by a comprehensive framework that has moved beyond episodic aid to institutional cooperation.

The roots run deeper than 2016. In the 1980s, the first batch of Chinese doctors was deployed to Bansang.

“With superb medical skills and sincere hearts, they alleviated pain and brought health to local people, and planted the seed of China-Gambia friendship on this land,” Zhan said.

That history is why Bansang was chosen for the anniversary outreach. It is a deliberate link between the first chapter of cooperation and the current phase.

The current mission in Bansang blends symbolism with service delivery. The team will diagnose and treat common and chronic diseases, provide health education, distribute free medicines, and donate urgently needed medical supplies to local institutions.

“These practical actions aim to address people’s concerns and warm their hearts,” Zhan said. “This is not only a continuation of our historical friendship, but also a vision for a better future of our cooperation.”

He stressed that the outreach directly responds to “relatively limited medical resources and inconvenient medical access” in the area, bringing high-quality services “right to their doorsteps.”

While health dominates the public face of ties, the 10-year anniversary underscores a broader realignment. Since 2016, China has expanded its footprint in The Gambia through infrastructure financing, scholarships, agricultural technical assistance, and security cooperation. The medical program remains the most citizen-facing element, delivering immediate benefits while reinforcing Beijing’s message of South-South cooperation and non-interference.