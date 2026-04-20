Foundation donates to Saruja Community

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The Next Generation Foundation has continued its commitment to promoting education and community development with a significant donation of learning and religious materials to Saruja.

The presentation ceremony was held recently at Saruja Lower Basic School, where the Foundation donated 261 English supplementary books to support teaching and learning at the institution. The initiative is aimed at improving literacy levels and providing students with additional academic resources.

In addition, the Foundation donated 50 Holy Qurans to the Saruja Arabic School and Saruja Mosque to enhance religious education and support spiritual growth within the community.

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The presentation was conducted by Lamin Saidykhan, Program Manager of the Next Generation Foundation, who reaffirmed the organisation’s dedication to empowering communities through education and meaningful interventions.

The donated items are estimated at a total value of D80,000, highlighting the Foundation’s continued investment in the future of young people and the development of local communities.

Residents and school authorities expressed appreciation for the gesture, describing it as timely and impactful in supporting both formal and religious education in Saruja.