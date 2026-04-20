Oolu International launches career launchpad for Gambian students

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By Arret Jatta

Oolu International recently launched its Career Launchpad programme on Monday. The event was held at the West Africa Academy for Science and Technology campus in Bijilo.

The initiative, introduced at a ceremony attended by students from various schools, educators and international partners, aims to address the long-standing challenge many young people face in choosing the right academic and professional paths.

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Founder and Director, Mbakeh Camara, said the launch is a direct response to the uncertainty students often experience after years of schooling.

“Today is not just about introducing a programme; it is about addressing a real challenge. Many students work very hard, but they do not always know what comes next,” he said.

Camara also highlighted how access to guidance transformed his own life, taking him from an uncertain start to the global academic stage.

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He noted that he went on to study at Oxford, participated in academic settings in Cambridge and became the first African to serve on the board of a European University Alliance.

Camara added that these achievements were not by chance, but the result of informed decisions, mentorship and consistent support.

“I had no clue what I would do, what made the difference was guidance. People supported me and helped me make informed decisions,” he added.

He said the initiative is designed to ensure that no student is left to figure out their future alone.

Co-founder and Executive Director, Marieke Van De Laar, described the launchpad as more than just a physical space noting that it will open guidance and real opportunities for students.

Drawing from her experience in higher education in the Netherlands, she highlighted the lack of West African representation in international universities.

“The talent is there,” she said. “But the pathway is often unclear or out of reach. That is what we want to change.”

She explained that the programme will provide structured career support through tools such as psychometric testing and one-on-one counselling.

Chair of the Dutch Board, Nelleke Launspach, said the initiative is intended to reach students beyond a single location.

“This is not only for one school but designed for students across the country and the idea is to expand access,” she said.

She added that efforts are underway to open additional centres to ensure more students benefit from the programme.

PTA Chairman Lamin Jarjusey urged students to seize the opportunity, pointing to Camara’s journey as proof that success is possible with determination.

He encouraged students to stay focused and committed to their education.

“Where you come from does not matter, what matters is your dedication and your willingness to succeed,” he told students.

Henriette Brummer Sonko of the MRC Holland Foundation described the initiative as a growing partnership between The Gambia and the Netherlands.

She stressed the importance of career counselling, especially in communities where many parents may not have had access to formal education.

Organisers say the Oolu International Career Launchpad will serve as a structured pathway, connecting students to both local and international opportunities, while helping them make informed choices about their academic and professional journeys.