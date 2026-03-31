Civil Service University officially inaugurated

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By Fatou Bojang

The Civil Service University (CSU) has been officially launched at its main campus in Kanifing, marking a significant milestone in efforts to strengthen professional public service in The Gambia. The ceremony, presided over by the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST), Professor Pierre Gomez, was attended by senior government officials, academic leaders, civil service representatives, development partners, and invited guests.

During the event, the university unveiled its official logo and presented symbolic gestures representing its core mission. The vision of CSU is to promote excellence, professionalism, and stewardship within the civil service, as outlined by Professor Gomez. He highlighted the government’s commitment to nurturing a highly skilled and competent public workforce, emphasising that CSU will serve as a critical institution for aligning civil service capacity with national development priorities.

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“The launch of CSU signals a new era in public administration,” Professor Gomez said. “It will equip our civil servants with the knowledge, skills, and ethical foundation needed to deliver efficient, transparent, and accountable governance.”

Development partners present lauded the initiative, describing CSU as a strategic platform for professional development, leadership training, and institutional strengthening within the public sector. The launch marks the beginning of CSU’s journey in offering tailored programmes and courses designed to enhance the competence of public service personnel, foster innovation, and ensure effective service delivery to citizens across the country.

MoHERST reaffirmed its support for the university, committing resources and technical guidance to ensure that CSU becomes a cornerstone of public sector reform and a model for civil service excellence in the region.