Mayor says removal of attestation in Banjul violates rights of voters

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The Mayor of Banjul Rohey Malick Lowe has raised concerns that a court decision barring her office from providing attestations for undocumented voters in the city will affect the rights of many prospective voters in the upcoming supplementary registration of voters.

Since independence, the City of Banjul has upheld an inclusive democratic tradition; ensuring that no citizen is left behind in the exercise of their right to vote.

In the absence of traditional authorities such as Alkalolu or Seyfolu, the Office of the Mayor has historically provided attestation so that residents without formal documentation could still participate in national elections.

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However, the High Court ruling of 13th July 2021 has now brought legal clarity, and that is the Mayor is no longer permitted to issue such attestations.

A statement from the mayor on the matter published on her official Facebook page reads: “While we respect the rule of law and the court’s decision, this development presents a serious and urgent challenge for our city.

Banjul is unique. As the capital, it does not have the traditional administrative structures that exist elsewhere in The Gambia. The immediate consequence is that many law-abiding citizens (through no fault of their own) now face the real risk of disenfranchisement simply because they lack formal identification and no longer have access to attestation rights which are guaranteed for every citizen of The Gambia by law. This is not just a legal issue, but it is most importantly a matter of fairness, equity, and democratic integrity.

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If no corrective measures are introduced, the upcoming electoral processes risk being fundamentally unequal for the people of Banjul. Citizens here must not be placed at a disadvantage compared to their fellow Gambians.

My decision to not run for election again will not negate my responsibility to the people of my city. Even as I leave office soon, it is important that we recognize that, 5 years after the court ruling, no alternative process or measure has been put in place to correct this gross unfairness.

When the courts provide legal clarity, our institutions must accommodate the societal realities in recognition of these legalities.

We therefore call on the relevant national authorities, including the Independent Electoral Commission and the National Assembly, to urgently address this gap. Whether through expanded access to national identification or the establishment of a lawful alternative attestation mechanism within Banjul, a solution must be found, and found quickly.

Democracy must be inclusive. Every citizen matters. And every voice deserves to be heard”.

On the criticisms that non-Banjulians were ferried to get attestations and register in the city, Mayor Lowe said that argument is hollow because the law allows every Gambian to be registered anywhere in the country as long as his or her citizenship can be proven.