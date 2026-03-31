Ousman Sonko’s appeal case starts

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By Patience Mama Loum

The appeal proceedings in the case of former Gambian minister Ousman Sonko opened in Bellinzona, Switzerland yesterday.

Sonko was, in 2024, convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison for crimes against humanity committed under the regime of former president Yahya Jammeh.

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His defence team is challenging Switzerland’s jurisdiction over part of the case, particularly for alleged crimes committed between 2000 and 2006. They argued that the Swiss authorities do not have the legal basis to prosecute those specific acts.

The defence also called for the appeals filed by the plaintiffs to be rejected on procedural grounds, raising questions about whether certain aspects of the case should be considered at this stage.

According to court documents, these arguments are not new as similar objections were raised during the 2024 trial.

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The focus on jurisdiction is significant. If the court agrees with the defence, parts of the case could be excluded, potentially affecting the overall scope of the charges.

The prosecution and lawyers representing the victims are expected to respond to these arguments today Tuesday, with the court expected to decide on these preliminary issues by the evening or Wednesday, before moving forward with the rest of the proceedings.

Once these procedural matters are settled, the court will proceed to hear a witness and later, Ousman Sonko himself.

The outcome has far-reaching implications for transitional justice in The Gambia. Alongside other prosecutions in Germany and the United States, the Swiss proceedings are building a growing body of international recognition of Jammeh-era crimes. They set precedents that could support future trials and reinforce accountability within The Gambia.