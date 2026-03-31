GDC warns Gambians against reelecting Barrow

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The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) has sounded the alarm, warning Gambians of the dangers of re-electing President Adama Barrow in the December 2026 presidential election.

The party’s administrative secretary, Ebrima Nyang, asserted that the country is “seriously sinking” under Barrow’s administration, citing economic decline and governance failures.

Nyang predicted starvation if Barrow wins another term, pointing to the lack of job creation and failed economic plans.

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He also questioned Barrow’s claims of peace and stability, citing the presence of Ecomig troops and rising security concerns are both contradictions.

The GDC admin secretary further argued that the country’s education system is collapsing, with no effective solutions from the government.

He highlighted the high cost of living, unaffordable housing, and ineffective government responses.

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Nyang also criticised Barrow’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), calling it a misleading speech that ignored pressing issues.

He urged Gambians to vote for change in 2026, emphasising the need for a new direction.

The GDC, he added, positions itself as a frontrunner, urging unity among opposition parties.

He condemned the government’s treatment of the diaspora community, citing their significant contributions to GDP.

Nyang who concluded that The Gambia is heading in a bad direction, emphasised the need for concerned citizens to demand change in 2026.