Commentator says Gambians living in Senegal should be registered to vote

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Prominent US-based Gambian scholar and public commentator, Ba Samba Njol Drammeh, has defended the rights of Gambians in the diaspora, particularly those in Senegal, to participate in the electoral process.

In a write-up shared with The Standard, Drammeh argued that Gambians living in border communities like Wellingara should not be classified as foreigners and should be recognised as part of the Gambian diaspora.

Drammeh stressed that safeguarding electoral integrity is essential, but must not come at the expense of constitutional rights of legitimate citizens.

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Drammeh challenged opposition parties to present clear, practical alternatives to current policies, focusing on governance and development.

He also called on the opposition to elevate national discourse by focusing on substantive issues affecting citizens.

Drammeh questioned what new policies opposition parties will introduce, given the current government’s efforts.

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He warned against misleading narratives and advised that any credible irregularities should be addressed through legal channels, rather than broad generalisations.