EU hosts roundtable meeting to rally support for Women Quota Amendment Bill

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The European Union Delegation convened a high-stakes roundtable on March 24, 2026, to rally support for the Women Quota Amendment Bill, a landmark proposal to reserve fourteen seats for women in the National Assembly.

Bringing together gender advocates, civil society leaders, and diplomats, the event hosted at Alliance Française underscored the European Union’s commitment to advancing gender equality in The Gambia’s democratic framework.

With women currently holding just five of 58 seats, the discussion led by panellists including EU Ambassador, Imma Roca i Cortés, the Speaker of the National Youth Parliament, Commissioner Dibba of the National Human Rights Commission and civil society representatives, highlighted urgent needs for legislative reform amid cultural and political hurdles.

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The Draft Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 seeks to allocate 14 reserved seats for women and two for persons with disabilities in future elections.

This builds on the National Assembly’s January review, led by the Select Committee on Gender, Children and Social Welfare, which incorporated stakeholder feedback to refine the quota system. Proponents argue it addresses post-independence gender imbalances, aligning with international standards like CEDAW and the Maputo Protocol, while fast-tracking inclusive governance.

Critics, however, raised concerns over implementation timelines and potential tokenism without broader capacity-building.

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“We cannot talk about democratic consolidation if we have such disparities and such pre-decision-making,” said Halima Dibba, Commissioner at the National Human Rights Commission.

She stressed that genuine democracy requires inclusive participation at all levels.

Dibba highlighted the urgency of the bill, noting that no new laws can be enacted within six months to elections.

“It’s crucial that we be transparent with the bill; time is of the essence,” she warned, adding that that Gambian women’s competence is beyond question and must be guaranteed through structural measures. Despite existing laws permitting women to contest seats, their presence remains alarmingly low – fewer than 10 percent in both Parliament and Cabinet – a gap she said undermines the country’s democratic progress.

The commissioner urged political parties to nominate more women actively and called for protective legislation to create a safer political environment. “We need to make the space safer for women,” Dibba stated, emphasising that barriers such as harassment and lack of support continue to discourage female participation.

Deggen Jobe, President of the Women in Leadership and Political Participation and coordinator for the CSO Gender Platform, expressed cautious optimism that the bill could succeed, crediting the groundwork already laid by Parliament’s Gender Committee.

The proposal would create 14 women-only seats, contested exclusively by female candidates, but open to all eligible Gambians holding voter cards. Women would remain free to compete for the existing 53 constituency seats as well.

Jobe drew on insights from a 2024 study trip to Kenya, where successful strategies for boosting women’s representation were examined.

Acknowledging potential resistance to permanent quotas, Jobe proposed a pragmatic compromise: implementing the system on a trial basis for 15 years to evaluate its impact.

“This can serve as a foundational step for ensuring greater participation of women in Gambian politics,” Jobe said, calling for collaboration among political parties, civil society organisations, and the public to foster a more supportive ecosystem.

Jabou Sisawo, Speaker of the National Youth Parliament, said the passage of this bill is a step in the right direction. She noted that women constitute the majority of Gambia’s population and electorate, Sisawo argued that elected bodies must reflect the demographics they serve. “With women’s backing being crucial for electoral success, ensuring higher representation in Parliament will lead to a more inclusive and representative political landscape.”

A number of participants at the discussions argued that despite women making up over 50 percent of the population and voters in many countries, including The Gambia, they remain significantly underrepresented in decision-making roles.

The event held in the context of International Women’s Day/month, was moderated by Raphaël Brigandi Deputy Dead of Mission.