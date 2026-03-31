GTBoard hosts Belgian journalists on educational tour to promote destination Gambia

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In a strategic effort to promote The Gambia, the Smiling Coast of Africa, to the international market, Gambia Tourism Board (GTBoard), in collaboration with key tourism stakeholders, is hosting a team of Belgian journalists on an educational tour of the country.

The visiting media team, which arrived over the weekend, represents publications with a combined print circulation of over 1.4 million copies, alongside an estimated 2 million readers across both online and offline platforms.

The educational tour, coordinated by GTBoard and its partners, aims to showcase The Gambia’s diverse tourism offerings. The initiative is expected to result in extensive media coverage, as journalists will publish stories about their experiences in The Gambia in various newspapers and media outlets across Belgium and the wider Benelux region.

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Led by Mamou Suwaneh, Senior Marketing Communications Officer at GTBoard, the tour introduced participants to several key attractions within the Tourism Development Area (TDA) and beyond. These included the Kotu Bridge bird-watching site, Bijilo Monkey Park, a city tour of Banjul, the Katchikally Sacred Crocodile Pool, the Kartong Reptile Farm, and a River Gambia excursion, where participants cruised from the city of Banjul to Kunta Kinteh Island.

The itinerary also featured activities tailored to the interests of the Belgian visitors, including bike tours that reflected the country’s strong cycling culture, as well as home-cooking experiences at Yabouy Home Cooking Village and other cultural engagements.

Speaking on the initiative, Ida Jeng Njie, Director General of GTBoard, emphasised the importance of people-to-people marketing in promoting The Gambia’s unique tourism appeal.

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She highlighted the need to showcase the country’s key selling points through authentic cultural experiences while maintaining a positive international image.

“It is important for us to continue promoting the destination positively so that The Gambia truly lives up to its name as the Smiling Coast of Africa. Our infectious culture and warm smiles continue to attract tourists from across the world,” she said.

To ensure the tour ran smoothly, the Gambia Tours provided transportation services for the visiting journalists. At the same time, the Gambia Hotel Association (GHA) supported the initiative by offering accommodation throughout their stay.

The educational tour forms part of GTBoard’s broader marketing strategy aimed at strengthening international awareness and increasing tourist arrivals to The Gambia.