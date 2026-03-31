Gambia hosts regional WACREN Conference

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By Aminata Kuyateh

The Gambia has positioned itself at the centre of Africa’s digital transformation drive as it hosts the 2026 conference of the WACREN, bringing together policymakers, researchers, and technology experts from across the region.

Opening the conference on behalf of the President, Minister Babucarr Bouy said WACREN has, since its inception, played a key role in linking research and education networks in West and Central Africa to the global academic community.

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He noted that the platform has strengthened digital infrastructure, promoted open science, and contributed to building knowledge-based economies across member states.

He stressed that digital sovereignty has become an urgent priority, calling on African institutions to take control of their data, infrastructure, and innovation systems. “The challenge is about building resilient systems that protect our knowledge assets and empower our researchers,” he said,

Minister Bouy added that The Gambia is aligning its higher education and digital development agenda with broader continental efforts.

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Minister Bouy highlighted the establishment of the GAMREN as a major step for the country, noting that its integration into WACREN will strengthen research collaboration and expand opportunities for students and academics.

He urged stakeholders to prioritise capacity building in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and climate data systems while ensuring that discussions translate into practical outcomes.

Prof Pierre Gomez, Minister for higher education, described the conference as a turning point for The Gambia’s higher education sector, saying it will improve connectivity across universities and enhance access to global research resources.

He acknowledged that the country had lagged behind in digital academic infrastructure but said the current momentum marks the beginning of a new phase.

“This is the day when the revolution has come to your doorsteps,” he said, pointing to opportunities in open science, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity collaboration, and climate intelligence systems.

He added that the initiative will enable Gambian students and lecturers to connect with peers globally and strengthen research output.

Professor Gomez further noted that Africa’s future will increasingly depend on its ability to generate knowledge, manage data, and build its own digital systems, stressing that digital sovereignty is essential for long-term development.

European Union Ambassador Immaculada Roca i Cortés underscored the significance of the conference, describing it as an important moment for regional cooperation in research and education.

She acknowledged the progress made over the past days and reaffirmed the EU’s support for strengthening Africa’s digital and research infrastructure.

The conference, hosted in Banjul, is expected to focus on advancing open science ecosystems, expanding digital access to higher education, and promoting collaboration across borders. It also highlights the growing role of partnerships in shaping Africa’s research landscape.

For The Gambia, officials say hosting the event signals both ambition and intent, as the country seeks to position itself as an active participant in the continent’s evolving digital and knowledge economy.