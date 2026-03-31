IMF donates irrigation system to empower Bakau women farmers

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By Kebba Touray

Under the blazing Bakau sun, a group of resilient women nurture their vegetable gardens—watering crops by hand, braving unpredictable weather, and working tirelessly to sustain their families. For them, farming is more than a livelihood; it is a lifeline increasingly threatened by the realities of climate change.

In a bid to strengthen their resilience, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Deputy Director General Bo Lii, has donated an irrigation system to the Bakau Women’s Garden. The initiative aims to ease the burden on the farmers, boost productivity, and enhance their ability to adapt to shifting environmental conditions.

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Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mr Lii reaffirmed the IMF’s commitment to supporting economic growth while addressing climate challenges that disproportionately affect vulnerable communities.

“We support the country’s economic growth, which benefits many people, and we care deeply about climate change,” he said. “It is a major risk for agriculture, especially for small-scale farmers like those here in Bakau.”

The new irrigation system is expected to transform the women’s daily work, reducing physical strain and improving sustainability. Mr. Lii also emphasised the IMF’s dedication to gender equality and women’s empowerment, noting the critical role women play in driving economic development. He highlighted the institution’s own representation of women in leadership, including its Mission Chief to The Gambia.

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Beyond easing current challenges, the project is designed to inspire future generations. “Through our small donation today, we hope to create an easier working environment and make farming more attractive to young people,” Mr Lii added.

As part of the visit, a symbolic tree was planted in honour of Mr Lii, representing the growing partnership between The Gambia and the IMF. The gesture underscored the institution’s admiration for the women’s resilience and its pledge of continued support.

The donation comes at a critical time, as local farmers increasingly seek sustainable solutions to cope with climate change. Initiatives like this are expected to make a meaningful impact on livelihoods and food security.

Expressing gratitude, Sally Kaba, president of the Bakau Women’s Garden, said: “I thank my fellow women gardeners and the IMF for this gesture, and may our partnerships continue to bring more development.”