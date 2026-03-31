UTG graduates 54 new medical doctors

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By Olimatou Coker

The University of The Gambia (UTG) has graduated 54 new medical doctors, marking the 19th cohort of doctors to graduate from the School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences. The ceremony, held at Kairaba Beach Hotel, celebrated the culmination of a rigorous seven-year journey of discipline, sacrifice, and intellectual rigor.

Prof Pierre Gomez, Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology, congratulated the graduates, comprising 28 women and 26 men, noting that their achievement is a testament to resilience, purpose, and commitment to serving humanity. He highlighted the significance of the majority female cohort, reflecting a more inclusive and representative medical profession in The Gambia.

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Gomez emphasised the transformative moment in medical education, with the School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences transitioning from constrained conditions to a more robust and strengthened system. He urged graduates to engage critically with the healthcare system, investigate epidemiological patterns, and contribute to the nation’s development.

Prof. Herbert Robinson, Vice Chancellor of UTG, noted that the graduates have completed a demanding programme, demonstrating academic preparedness and ethical readiness for the medical profession. He congratulated the 54 graduates, bringing the total to 508 medical doctors produced by UTG since 1999, and urged them to remember their contribution to humanity and give back to their alma mater.

Dr Jay Touray, a graduate and best student, celebrated the transition from academic training to professional practice, acknowledging the dedication, resilience, and hard work invested in their studies. The graduates are expected to serve in The Gambia’s major hospitals, applying their skills and knowledge to strengthen the healthcare system.