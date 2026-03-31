UTG tackles climate crisis with new specialised diploma programme

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The University of The Gambia (UTG) has launched a new Diploma in Climate Action programme, aimed at strengthening national capacities to mitigate climate change and adaptation through practical and skills-based training. The programme, approved by the School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, is designed to equip mid-level professionals with the knowledge, skills, and leadership capacity to mainstream climate action in policy planning and community development initiatives.

The Diploma in Climate Action programme is an 8-month course, starting in March, focusing on climate change mitigation, adaptation, and resilience. The curriculum, developed with support from Environment and Climate Change Canada, emphasises environmental justice, cross-sector collaboration, and innovative approaches to address The Gambia’s complex climate challenges.

- Advertisement -

Prof Sidat Yaffa, Director of WASCAL, described the programme as timely, considering the expansion of climate financing opportunities globally. He encouraged institutions to view the programme as an investment in institutional performance and national development, strengthening capacity to plan, respond, and deliver results.

Dr Mamma Sawaneh, Head of Department at the School of Agriculture and Environmental Science, emphasised the importance of collaboration in mitigating climate change, highlighting the programme’s focus on technical risk assessment and data tools for decision-making. The programme targets a wide range of groups, including government ministries, NGOs, civil society actors, youths, women, and persons with disabilities.

The Diploma in Climate Action programme aims to build a new generation of climate-literate, action-oriented professionals who can drive transformative climate solutions through inclusive, evidence-based decision-making and sustainable practices. The curriculum’s mission is to provide a high-quality, practice-based educational programme that equips professionals with the knowledge, tools, and leadership capacity to mainstream climate action in policy, planning, and community development initiatives.