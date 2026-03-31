NHRC validates state of human rights report 2025

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By Olimatou Coker

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has validated the draft document of the State of Human Rights Report 2025, held at the Senegambia Beach Hotel.

This report captures the key highlights of the human rights situation in The Gambia from January 1st to December 31st, 2025, covering various themes including access to justice, trafficking in persons, rights of children, and freedom of expression.

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Dr Saikou Gassama, Executive Secretary at NHRC, emphasised that this report is a flagship programme, highlighting the commission’s commitment to promoting and protecting human rights in The Gambia. He thanked stakeholders for their participation, stating that the validation process enhances the report’s value and credibility.

Nenneh Saine Secka, Representative from the United Nations High Commission Office for Human Rights, described the report as an important tool for monitoring human rights and contributing to transparency and accountability. She encouraged active engagement in the validation process to ensure the report guides action and promotes human rights realisation.

Emmanuel Daniel Joof, NHRC Chairperson, emphasized that the report examines the human rights situation in The Gambia, covering the period from January 1st, 2025, to December 31st, 2025. He welcomed stakeholders’ input, stating that the report is not just NHRC’s but belongs to all stakeholders.

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The validation exercise aimed to review, critique, and fill gaps in the report, ensuring it accurately reflects the human rights situation in The Gambia. The final report will serve as a tool to guide action, strengthen accountability, and promote human rights for all in The Gambia.