Combat shoe prosecutors say alleged PIU killer wore did not fit him

By Bruce Asemota

The combat shoe claimed by the prosecution that Ousainou Bojang allegedly wore on 12 September, 2023 at the shooting of the three police officers at the Sukuta-Jabang traffic light Junction did not fit him after the shoe was tested on him inside the Banjul high court room yesterday.

Presiding Judge Ebrima Jaiteh complied with the request by the defence counsel Lamin J Darboe for the accused to try on the shoe which he allegedly wore at the time of the shooting.

When the accused person tried to put on the combat shoe, it was observed that the accused person foot could not go into the shoe as it was too small for him.

The prosecutors said Bojang wore the shoe and tendered it as an as exhibit.

Bojang said the shoe does not belong to him and does not fit him but belongs to his brother Nfamara Bojang.

It could be recalled that some prosecution witnesses had alleged that the accused was wearing a combat shoe and a caftan when they were pursuing him but that they could not see his face.

The accused person also told the court that when he was taking to Sukuta Police Station, none of the seven people brought forward by the police could identify him.

Meanwhile, Justice Jaiteh had ordered the Sukuta police station officer to furnish the court with the station diary from the 10 to 30 September, 2023 on the next adjourned date.