MDI holds public lecture on Intelligence, diplomacy

By Arret Jatta

Management Development Institute (MDI) on Wednesday held a public lecture with the theme “The Role of Intelligence in Modern Diplomacy.”

The director general of the State Intelligence Services, Ousman Sowe delivered the lecture held at MDI Campus in Kanifing. It was attended by students from the School’s Department of Diplomacy and International Relations and other faculty and management staff.

In his welcoming remarks, director general of MDI Alieu K. Jarju thanked director general Sowe who is also MDI’s goodwill ambassador for accepting the invitation to lecture the students.

Madam Pullo Ndow Njie, the head of Department of the Diplomacy and International Relations, also expressed gratitude for DG Sowe’s participation and insightful contributions to the students’ understanding of the role of intelligence in modern diplomatic processes. “In a world where the dynamics of power and influence are rapidly shifting, having the opportunity to learn from leading figures in intelligence and diplomacy, in the persons of DG Sowe and Ambassador Jobarteh respectively, is very valuable to the students,” Njie noted.

Opening the lecture, DG Sowe emphasized the critical need for intelligence in informing diplomatic strategies and decision-making processes, stating that diplomacy is not just about negotiations and treaties, rather, it is increasingly guided by actionable intelligence that provides the groundwork for understanding global threats and opportunities. Throughout the lecture, the Director General underscored several key areas where intelligence significantly shapes diplomatic efforts.

From counter-terrorism initiatives to cyber security negotiations, modern diplomacy is intricately linked with the ability to gather, analyze, and act upon intelligence data.

Students were also actively engaged throughout the lecture, with many posing insightful questions concerning the evolving nature of intelligence-gathering technologies and their impact on international relations.