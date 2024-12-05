EU, International IDEA organise study visit to Kenya for National Assembly Gender Committee, CSO Gender Platform

- Advertisement -

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), in partnership with the National Assembly Select Committee on Gender, Children, and Social Welfare and the CSO Gender Platform, successfully concluded a five-day study visit to Nairobi, Kenya. The initiative formed part of the EU funded project to support the consolidation of democratic dispensation in the Gambia (EU-CODE).

The National Assembly delegation led by the Chair of the Gender Committee Fatoumata Njai, comprised 10 Members and 3 support staff. An additional 4 NAMs were supported by UNFPA.

The CSO Gender Platform delegation was led by Mam Ndegen Jobe and comprised 7 delegates including representatives from TANGO and NGBV.

The primary objective of the visit was for NAMS to deepen their understanding of Kenya’s constitutional and legal frameworks on gender representation, evaluate the impact of women legislators on policymaking and legislative priorities, identify challenges and best practices, and foster knowledge sharing through direct engagement with key stakeholders. On the part of the CSOs, they focused on learning and sharing experiences to have a better understanding of gender issues from various cultural, social, and political perspectives. Participants engaged with experts, community leaders, and organizations dedicated to gender equality, fostering a deeper understanding of the challenges and solutions in addressing gender disparities.

The delegation engaged with a wide range of stakeholders, including Kenyan legislators, government officials, NGOs, women’s advocacy groups, and community-based organizations. These interactions facilitated an exchange of experiences and strategies while fostering a deeper understanding of societal and cultural context influencing gender-related legislation in Kenya.

A statement from the EU says; “This study visit highlights the EU’s commitment to gender equality and inclusive governance in The Gambia. Learning from Kenya’s experiences equips delegates with tools to drive meaningful reforms and strengthen democracy at home”.

Jainaba Faye, Head of International IDEA in The Gambia, expressed her gratitude to the EU for its valuable support in making this tour a success. She stated, “The delegation gained valuable insights into Kenya’s experience with affirmative action regulations that have significantly increased women’s representation in parliament. The delegation also had a deeper understanding of gender-based violence in the Kenyan context as it related to The Gambia, reproductive rights, communications, campaign strategies, advocacy, policy formulation, and community engagement.”

Mrs. Faye expressed optimism that these valuable insights would empower the delegation to draft effective legislation that enhances gender representation in The Gambia and advances the protection of women and marginalised groups.

This study visit marks an important step in the CODE project’s ongoing efforts to advance gender-inclusive governance and legislative reform.