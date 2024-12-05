Rural women hails Nafa cash programme

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker



Beneficiaries of the Nafa Cash transfer programme in Upper and Central River Regions have hailed the impact of the program on their livelihoods and wellbeing.

The program is funded by the World Bank under the Gambia Resilience, Inclusion, Skills and Equity (RISE) project implemented by National Nutrition Agency (NANA), Department of Community Development and Directorate of Social Welfare. It is aimed at supporting vulnerable rural communities.

Tida Ceesay, a beneficiary from Nyakoi Kerewan, said the cash programme has brought so much joy to her family because she was able to provide them good nutrition but also able to pay her children’s school expenses with ease. Ceesay explained she was also able to purchase livestock from the cash transfer and she is now stepping into livestock farming.

She thanked the World Bank and implementing partners for the “timely support” which she added has helped elevate their living standards.

Another recipient Alhagie Sima of Taibatou village disclosed that the programme is helping him fulfill his familial responsibilities better. “My spouse and I were able to open a family bank account where he can support our children.”

The programme’s implementing partners also visited Fantumbung village where 58 families were given D3000 cash transfer, Koina where 218 households benefited and in Fula Bantang where 212 households benefited.

It marks the 10th payment cycle since the inception of the program.

Korka Jawo, a beneficiary from Fula-Bantang, said the programme “significantly helped reduce poverty” in the community.