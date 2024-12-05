MRV For Climate Action inspires University students, others to take up meaningful actions on climate change  

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Measurement Reporting and Verification (MRV) for Climate Action wrapped up a three-day seminar on Friday, focusing on the role of students as catalysts for climate action.

The seminar was held at the UTG Kanifing campus and attracted participants from various sectors ranging from educational to professional training centers like Army, Police and Immigration.

MRV for Climate Action is a bilateral initiative aimed at advancing climate action implementation and strengthening climate governance in The Gambia.

Dr. Mamma Sawaneh, a senior lecturer at the UTG and Scientific Coordinator of the WASCAL program opened the seminar by emphasizing the urgency of addressing climate change.

“Climate change is not a distant threat but a present reality affecting every corner of the globe. As university students, you are not just learners, you are leaders, innovators, and change-makers in the making. You represent the energy, creativity, and passion that our world so desperately needs,” Dr. Sawaneh remarked.

He added that the seminar was designed to ignite discussions, share ideas, and inspire participants to take meaningful actions and strategies to reduce carbon footprints, promote sustainable practices, and advocate for policies that protect our environment.

Dr. Bintou Dibba, Pilot Lead Coordinator of the National Climate Action Center (NCAC), delivered a presentation on the center’s objectives to help consolidate the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Natural Resources’s efforts in implementing The Gambia’s NDCs.

NCA’s climate ambassador Omar Mbye, who made a presentation on the “role of students as catalysts for climate action” emphasized the pivotal role of youths in driving climate solutions.

The seminar concluded with all participants underscoring the need to initiate and sustain climate action efforts within their communities.