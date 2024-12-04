CSOs hail impact of ‘Women Empowerment Project’ funded by French Embassy

- Advertisement -

Gambian civil society organisations commended the impact of the French Embassy funded “We Together for Women’s Empowerment” project for making significant efforts in promoting gender equality and women empowerment through arts, culture, entrepreneurship, capacity and knowledge building.

The project aims to promote women’s empowerment and raise awareness on issues related to women’s rights, women’s participation and gender equality through arts, culture and debates as well as promote the work of women artists, entrepreneurs, activists and bring forward the voice of inspiring women. It is implemented by Alliance Francaise Banjul in partnership with civil society organisations-Women’s Association for Victims Empowerment (WAVE), Women In Liberation and Leadership (WILL), Amnesty International KM and Girls Pride. The project supports the efforts of these organisations in preventing and combating violence against women, increasing advocacy for equality, representation protection and access to justice to women including victims and survivors of gender based violence.

Since its inception in June this year, the implementing local organisations have been conducting a series of activities including sensitisation workshops on issues related to women’s rights and gender equality, mentorship and capacity building for young women, artistic residencies, exhibitions, screenings, theatre plays, debates, school engagement programs and exposing the work of exceptional women to inspire young women and girls.

- Advertisement -

According to the implementing partners, the impressive results of the project are evident ranging from advancing women’s economic, political, social participation to increased advocacy for justice, closure and accountability for women victims and legal counselling for marginalised groups such as women with disabilities.

As part of activities for the commemoration of this year’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence, Alliance Francaise in partnership with the French Embassy in Senegal and Gambia organised an interactive overview session to evaluate the implementation of the project and areas of improvement.

The event was graced by the French charge d’affaires in Gambia Stephane Dovert, the cooperation Attaché at the French Embassy for Senegal and Gambia Ambroise Pierre, UNFPA Country rep Ndeye Rose Sarr among other dignitaries.

- Advertisement -

Discussions witnessed presentations by several implementing partners as well as testimonials from some project beneficiaries highlighting the positive impact of the project. Some of these successes highlighted include exhibiting in photography and text stories of women victims of the former regime and FGM survivors, training and mentorships for young people to help build their skills, confidence and capacity to take up leadership positions and inspire them to become future leaders, promotion of works of women entrepreneurs, mental support and therapy for women victims capacity building for women with disabilities to enhance their understanding on legal frameworks that ensures their full protection, safety and equal access to employment.

Speaking at the event, Alliance Française Vice President Fatou Jagne Senghore said the management and the board of Alliance Francaise is excited about the aspiring testimonies on the project describing it as manifestation of the project’s impact towards advancing women’s rights in the Gambia through arts, culture, and other innovations. She urged implementing civil society organisations to continue broadening advocacy in order to address gender based violence and improve women participation and representation in all sectors of development. “We are proud of your efforts and together we will advance women’s rights in the Gambia.”

Chargé d’affaires Stéphane Dovert, expressed his appreciation that the project is not only supporting women and local artists through arts, literature and entrepreneurship but also empowering young people to express themselves, learn about issues and preparing them to become good ambassadors committed to their communities.

For his part, the cooperation Attaché at the French Embassy for Senegal and Gambia Ambroise Pierre, reiterated that the French Government will continue to support local actions working to promote and protect women against all forms of human rights violations.

“France is one of the 15 countries which officially adopted feminist diplomacy and having a feminist diplomacy means that France is advocating for women’s rights, protection of women and women empowerment throughout the world in multilateral areas, bilateral discussions with governments but also through other projects and this project is an opportunity for France to support women, build their capacity and self confidence and protecting them against violence.