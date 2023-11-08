CONSUL SANNEH THRILLED BY ARRIVAL OF GAMBIAN PLAYERS IN SAUDI LEAGUE

- Advertisement -

The head of the Gambian consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Fabou Sanneh recently granted audience to four Gambian female football players and a male coach who have successfully moved to work in the Saudi Pro female league.

The players, Adel Mendy, Amina Gaye, Teddy Sirreh Jatta and Elizabeth Ndeke from Police, Berewuleng , Greater- Tomorrow and Red Scorpions Football clubs ,and coach Lamin Modou Lamin Nyassi were received at the consulate in Jeddah where Consul Sanneh expressed delight in the successful implementation of an MoU he signed allowing two football clubs, AL Nors Academy and Al lIntillaga to explore the Gambian market. The players are heading to Al Nors FC.

“The two clubs are also building female soccer academies in the Gambia while one of them Al Intillaga Sports Club promised to build and develop a sister club under their name in the Gambia. The Coach Modou Lamin Nyassi a former coach of Brikama United will also serve as technician to draw up training manuals for Al Nor FC,” Consul Sanneh joyously commented.

Consul Sanneh himself a enthusiastic football and patron added: “This is what we called economic diplomacy. On behalf of the staff of the consulate in Jeddah we seek your prayers for the success of these girls and for more opportunities for others.”

He thanked a long time Gambian resident in Jeddah, Lamin Touray for making the connections that facilitated the arrangements for the girls.

One of the Gambian clubs benefiting from the arrangement Berewuleng of Brikama commented: “This is to inform the Berewuleng family that our female lethal striker Teddy Sirreh Jatta is traveling to Saudi Arabia tomorrow to join Al Nor FC of Saudi.”

Another club Greater Tomorrow said; “It is now official our prolific player Elizabeth Ndecky has penned a one year loan deal with Saudi Pro female league side Al Nors FC”.

The head of female of football at the Gambia Football Federation Sainabou Cham thanked the Gambian consulate and all those involved in the arrangement for a valid contribution to the development of Gambian football. ”This is the first time our female players are moving to that side of the world and that is a positive development for the overall trajectory of female football in The Gambia. When we have many players in outside leagues the national team will improve. This move will hopefully open a floodgate for other Gambians to access similar opportunities,” she said.